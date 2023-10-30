रेडिओ खगोलशास्त्रावरील उपग्रह मेगा-नक्षत्रांचा प्रभाव: एक वाढती चिंता

In the last few decades, the night sky has witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of satellites orbiting the Earth. What was once a rare sight has now become commonplace, thanks to the launch of thousands of satellites over the past decade, with plans for tens of thousands more in the coming years. While the concept of global coverage through mega-constellations such as Starlink is enticing, there are unintended consequences that pose a threat to our connection with the cosmos.

Recent research conducted by scientists at Curtin University has shed light on the detrimental impact of these satellite mega-constellations on radio astronomy. Using radio telescopes in Western Australia, the researchers discovered that Starlink satellites not only interfere with radio signals from designated and licensed frequencies but also emit signals at unexpected and unintended frequencies. These unintentional emissions, originating from the satellites’ onboard electronics, pose a significant challenge to sensitive radio telescopes designed to pick up faint signals from distant corners of the universe.

This interference is particularly problematic for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the largest radio observatory project ever conceived, situated in Western Australia. The SKA, which has been in progress for 30 years and involves 16 countries, has already faced significant investment and effort in its location to minimize human interference. However, the emergence of satellite mega-constellations presents a new obstacle that cannot be easily overcome.

While satellite operators like SpaceX, which operates Starlink, are not currently violating any regulations, finding a solution to this issue requires collaboration and goodwill. Regulators, such as the International Telecommunications Union, will need to adapt to the evolving technologies of satellite constellations. However, given the slow pace of regulation evolution and the rapid development of satellite technologies, protecting radio astronomy in the near term seems unlikely.

Nevertheless, there is cause for optimism. SpaceX engineers have engaged positively with the research team, and they have already implemented improvements to reduce the brightness of Starlink satellites in visible light. To ensure the preservation of humanity’s future understanding of the universe, greater efforts are needed to reduce emissions in radio wavelengths by a factor of a thousand or more.

By addressing this challenge, we can aspire to strike a balance between the benefits derived from space-based communications and our ability to explore and comprehend the universe. The cooperation between satellite operators and the scientific community will be critical in mitigating interference and safeguarding the invaluable findings, discoveries, and technologies that will shape our future.

