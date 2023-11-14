Revolutionizing Data Recovery: Innovations from the University of Sydney

In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists at the University of Sydney have designed and successfully tested a new Data Recovery System (DRS) that has the potential to transform the way scientists retrieve crucial information from space missions. The DRS was recently employed during a NASA mission to map dark matter around galaxy clusters, and it proved to be a game-changer.

The Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT), launched earlier this year, suffered damage upon landing in Argentina. However, two DRS packages containing over 200 gigabytes of valuable data managed to land safely. These packages include a detailed map of dark matter and mesmerizing photographs of outer space.

Led by Dr. Ellen Sirks from the University of Sydney’s School of Physics, the team of international scientists involved in the study published their findings in the journal Aerospace. The study not only provides instructions for building the DRS but also emphasizes the importance of ensuring data retrieval in worst-case scenarios.

The DRS is comprised of small computers equipped with SD cards for data storage, a customized “find my phone” satellite link, and parachutes housed in foam enclosures. Ordinary items like chicken roasting bags are utilized to make the packages waterproof. This innovative design allows for secure retrieval of data, even when the primary communication system fails.

The success of the DRS during the NASA mission is a significant milestone. According to Dr. Sirks, the system played a crucial role in salvaging the mission’s data after the telescope was destroyed, and high bandwidth communications were lost.

वारंवार विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न (FAQ):

प्रश्न: गडद पदार्थ म्हणजे काय?

A: Dark matter refers to an invisible substance with a mass six times greater than regular matter in the universe, but it cannot be directly observed.

प्रश्न: डेटा पुनर्प्राप्ती प्रणाली कशी कार्य करते?

A: The Data Recovery System consists of small computers with SD cards for data storage, a “find my phone” satellite link, and parachutes. It allows for the secure retrieval of data from space missions, even in challenging circumstances.

Q: How long has the University of Sydney been developing the DRS?

A: The University of Sydney has been developing the Data Recovery System for approximately five years.

Q: Why is data retrieval essential in space missions?

A: Data retrieval is crucial in space missions because it ensures that valuable information is not lost, even in the event of mission failure or communication breakdown.

Q: What are the advantages of using balloon-based telescopes?

A: Balloon-based telescopes offer the quality of space telescopes at a fraction of the budget, making them a cost-effective option for scientific observations.

