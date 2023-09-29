Indian space agency, ISRO, recently achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s southern pole. However, tensions between India and China have spilled over into space exploration as a prominent Chinese scientist disputes the landing site’s location.

Ouyang Ziyuan, the founder of China’s lunar exploration programme, argues that the Chandrayaan-3 landing location at 69 degrees south latitude is not actually situated in the southern pole region. According to Ziyuan, the polar region is defined as being between 88.5 and 90 degrees. He claims that the lunar version of the Antarctic Circle is much closer to the pole.

Ziyuan’s statement contradicts the Indian claim that the Chandrayaan-3 mission reached farther south than any other spacecraft. While 69 degrees south on Earth would be within the Antarctic Circle, Ziyuan argues that the lunar circle is closer to the pole. The Chandrayaan-3 was approximately 619 kilometres (385 miles) away from the polar region, according to Ziyuan.

Meanwhile, China’s space program has been highlighted as having more advanced technology, capable of sending orbiters and landers directly into Earth-moon transfer orbit years before India. While China’s achievements in space technology are recognized, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission still reached a significant southern latitude on the moon.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the Indian space agency is diligently attempting to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on Chandrayaan-3. The rover went into sleep mode a week ago, and ISRO is eagerly awaiting the next moon sunset on October 6, when they will continue their efforts to revive the lander and rover.

The Chandrayaan-3’s landing site controversy highlights the growing competition for lunar exploration. Not only India and China, but the United States is also preparing to send astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. As space exploration becomes a new area of rivalry, tensions between nations are increasingly extending beyond Earth’s borders.

