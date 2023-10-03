द मिस्ट्री ऑफ द वेनिश्ड स्टार: जेम्स वेब स्पेस टेलीस्कोपकडून नवीन अंतर्दृष्टी

In 2009, a star named N6946-BH1 baffled astronomers when it began to brighten, as if it was about to explode into a supernova. However, instead of the expected dramatic explosion, the star simply faded away, leaving astronomers perplexed. It was only recently, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), that new data shed light on this enigmatic event.

A study published on arXiv analyzed data collected by JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments, revealing a bright infrared source that appears to be a remnant dust shell surrounding the position where the original star once existed. This suggests that the star expelled material as it rapidly brightened. Another possibility is that the infrared glow originates from material falling into the black hole formed by the star’s collapse.

What surprised the astronomers even more was the discovery of not one, but three remnant objects. Previous observations could not distinguish between these sources due to limited resolution. This finding makes the failed supernova model less likely, pointing instead to a stellar merger as the cause of the 2009 brightening. It appears that what was initially perceived as a single massive star was, in fact, a merging star system that brightened and then faded.

While the data leans towards the stellar merger model, the failed supernova model cannot be entirely ruled out. This complicates our understanding of supernovae and the formation of stellar mass black holes. Although black hole mergers have been observed, it remains uncertain whether these massive stars first undergo a supernova before collapsing into a black hole.

The fact that JWST was able to distinguish between multiple sources in a galaxy located 22 million light-years away is a remarkable feat. Astronomers now have hope that similar stars will be observed in the future, providing more data to differentiate between stellar mergers and failed supernovae. This will contribute to a deeper understanding of the final stages in the evolution of stars as they transform into stellar-mass black holes.

Source: Beasor, Emma R., et al. “JWST reveals a luminous infrared source at the position of the failed supernova candidate N6946-BH1.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.16121 (2023).