Nasa’s Efforts to Study the Impact of Rockets on the Moon’s Surface

Nasa’s Artemis program has set an ambitious goal of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon. However, this endeavor comes with critical technical challenges, including mastering the complexities of landing on the Moon’s surface with larger and more powerful landers than those used during the Apollo missions. To tackle one of these challenges, Nasa is focusing on understanding the impact of rockets on the lunar surface.

The Moon’s lack of atmosphere and its rugged terrain, filled with craters and boulders, present a treacherous landing environment. When descending, rocket engines are fired to counteract the Moon’s gravitational pull. However, these engines emit supersonic plumes of hot gas that have the potential to kick up dust and debris, which can obstruct visibility, damage equipment, and even destabilize the lander.

To address these concerns, Nasa researchers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have developed sophisticated software tools. These tools are specifically designed to predict how the engine plumes interact with the lunar regolith, the layer of soil and fragmented rock on the Moon’s surface. This understanding of plume-surface interactions (PSI) is crucial for ensuring the safety and success of both human and robotic missions.

By simulating the PSI during the Apollo 12 mission on the Pleiades supercomputer at Nasa’s Ames Research Center in California, the researchers were able to generate terabytes of data. This simulation closely matched the actual events of the landing and provided detailed insights into the shear stress exerted on the lunar surface during the last half-minute of the lander’s descent.

The results of these simulations are not just academic exercises. They are actively used to inform the design and operation of the Human Landing System and other initiatives under the Artemis program. Nasa continues to push the boundaries of computational science, showcasing its achievements at international supercomputing conferences. The agency’s ultimate goal is to ensure that when Artemis astronauts touch down on the Moon, they do so safely and effectively.

