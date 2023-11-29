Astronomers Discover Evidence of Accretion Disk in Galaxy Beyond the Milky Way

A recent discovery by astronomers provides compelling evidence for the existence of a swirling disk of material feeding a young star located in a galaxy outside the Milky Way. This finding challenges the prevailing belief that stars and planets exclusively form within our own galaxy. The researchers observed a system called HH 1177, situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighboring galaxy located approximately 160,000 light-years away. The team utilized the capabilities of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an array of 66 antennas in Northern Chile, to observe the system in greater detail.

Lead researcher and Durham University scientist, Anna McLeod, expressed excitement at the discovery, stating, “We know discs are vital to forming stars and planets in our galaxy, and here, for the first time, we’re seeing direct evidence for this in another galaxy.” The presence of a rotating structure, detected in the ALMA data, provided proof of the extragalactic accretion disc. Accretion disks are formed when matter falls towards a young star or other accreting objects such as black holes or neutron stars. This material generates a flattened spinning disk that gradually feeds matter to the central object.

The researchers utilized the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to detect a jet emerging from a forming star, providing a signpost for ongoing disc accretion. They also measured the movement of dense gas around the star using MUSE and ALMA, confirming the presence of the accretion disk.

In previous observations, astronomers have identified bright accretion disks around supermassive black holes in other galaxies due to their immense gravity. However, spotting accretion disks around stars, where planets eventually form, is more challenging within our own Milky Way. Nevertheless, with the conditions in the Large Magellanic Cloud being less rich in dust, researchers can observe the central star of HH 1177 and potentially witness the early stages of planet formation.

This discovery highlights the rapid technological advancement in astronomical facilities, allowing scientists to study distant stars and galaxies in unprecedented detail. As the understanding of star formation expands, it may reshape our perception of cosmic evolution and the possibilities for life beyond our own galaxy.

सतत विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न: What is an accretion disk? An accretion disk is a formation of matter that occurs when material falls towards a star or another accreting object, like a black hole or neutron star. The matter forms a flattened, spinning disk that gradually feeds matter to the central object. How was the existence of the accretion disk confirmed? The presence of the accretion disk in the HH 1177 system was confirmed by measuring the movement of dense gas around the star using the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Why is it challenging to spot accretion disks around stars within the Milky Way? Accretion disks around stars are more challenging to spot within the Milky Way due to the presence of gas and dust clouds, which often hide young stars that are still forming.