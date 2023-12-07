नवीन ग्रह ग्रहांच्या निर्मितीची पारंपारिक समज आव्हाने

Researchers at Penn State University have made an astonishing discovery that challenges existing theories about how planets form. The team has found a planet, named LHS 3154b, that is more than 13 times the size of Earth, orbiting a star called LHS 3154 which is significantly smaller and cooler than our Sun.

The mass ratio between LHS 3154b and its host star is greater than 100 times that of Earth and the Sun, making it the largest planet ever discovered orbiting an ultracool dwarf star. This finding has left planetary scientists puzzled, as it contradicts current models of celestial object formation.

Suvrath Mahadevan, the Verne M. Willaman Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Penn State, expressed surprise at the discovery. He stated, “We wouldn’t expect a planet this heavy around such a low-mass star to exist.”

Traditional theories propose that after a star forms, gas and dust surrounding it accumulate to form a protoplanetary disk, which eventually leads to the creation of planets over long periods of time. However, the disk around LHS 3154 lacks sufficient solid mass to support the formation of a planet like LHS 3154b.

The research team utilized the Habitable Zone Planet Finder (HPF), a specialized astronomical spectrograph developed at Penn State, to make this groundbreaking discovery. The HPF is designed to detect planets orbiting cool stars that are likely to have liquid water.

Detecting planets orbiting cooler stars is easier than those around stars like our Sun because the closer proximity of the planets to their cooler stars generates more easily detectable signals in their spectra. Mahadevan compared this phenomenon to being closer to a campfire to receive its heat.

The discovery of LHS 3154b has provided a unique opportunity to test existing planet formation theories. Mahadevan stated, “This is exactly what we built HPF to do, to discover how the most common stars in our galaxy form planets – and to find those planets.”

This groundbreaking finding emphasizes the vast amount that is still unknown about the universe and challenges scientists to reevaluate their understanding of the complex processes behind planetary formation.

Micah Hanks is the Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of The Debrief.