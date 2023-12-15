Нью Жерсид хүчтэй шуурга шуурч, аадар бороо, хүчтэй салхи авчрах төлөвтэй байна

A powerful storm is predicted to hit New Jersey this weekend, bringing with it the potential for severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and possibly even snow. While light snow showers are expected across the state on Wednesday, forecasters are more concerned about the weekend storm.

According to meteorologists, a new area of low pressure will develop as a storm tracks through the central Rockies and moves into the southern and central Plains on Friday. As this storm intensifies, it will head toward the east coast, potentially affecting New Jersey. The type of precipitation will depend on the storm’s track, with heavy snow or rain being possibilities.

Cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C. and Boston, are expected to experience heavy rain from this storm. In addition to the precipitation, strong wind gusts are also predicted. The strongest winds are anticipated on Sunday and Sunday night, with gusts ranging from 40-60 miles per hour and potentially reaching up to 75 miles per hour.

The upcoming forecast for New Jersey includes light snow showers on Wednesday, followed by mostly sunny and partly cloudy days. Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid-60s. On Sunday, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and cloudy skies, with a high near 61.

Residents in New Jersey should be prepared for the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds during this weekend storm. Travelers are advised to exercise caution while on the roads and in the air. Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather event.