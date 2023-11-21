Зоставакс яагаад зах зээлээс хасагдсан бэ?

In a surprising move, the pharmaceutical company Merck recently announced that it would be discontinuing its popular shingles vaccine, Zostavax. This decision has left many people wondering why a widely used and seemingly effective vaccine would be taken off the market. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected development.

The effectiveness of Zostavax:

Zostavax was introduced in 2006 as the first vaccine to prevent shingles, a painful and potentially debilitating condition caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. The vaccine was found to be approximately 51% effective in preventing shingles and 67% effective in reducing the risk of postherpetic neuralgia, a common complication of shingles.

The arrival of a new and improved vaccine:

The primary reason for Zostavax’s discontinuation is the introduction of a newer and more effective vaccine called Shingrix. Developed by GlaxoSmithKline, Shingrix boasts an impressive efficacy rate of over 90% in preventing shingles and postherpetic neuralgia. This significant improvement in effectiveness has led to a decline in the use of Zostavax, prompting Merck to withdraw it from the market.

Concerns over Zostavax’s waning effectiveness:

Another factor contributing to the removal of Zostavax is its diminishing effectiveness over time. Studies have shown that the vaccine’s protection decreases significantly after the first few years, leaving individuals vulnerable to shingles later in life. This decline in efficacy, coupled with the availability of a more potent alternative, has further diminished the demand for Zostavax.

тусламж:

Q: Is Zostavax still safe to use?

A: Yes, Zostavax is still considered safe and effective for preventing shingles. However, it is no longer recommended due to the availability of a more effective vaccine, Shingrix.

Q: Can I switch from Zostavax to Shingrix?

A: Yes, if you have previously received Zostavax, it is recommended to complete the shingles vaccination series with Shingrix to ensure maximum protection.

Q: Will Zostavax be available in the future?

A: Merck has discontinued the production and distribution of Zostavax, so it is unlikely to be available in the future.

In conclusion, the discontinuation of Zostavax can be attributed to the arrival of a more effective vaccine, Shingrix, and concerns over Zostavax’s diminishing effectiveness over time. While Zostavax is still considered safe, individuals are encouraged to opt for the superior protection offered by Shingrix.