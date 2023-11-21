Зарим хүмүүс яагаад Ковидоос дархлаатай байдаг вэ?

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, scientists have been working tirelessly to understand the virus and its effects on the human body. One intriguing aspect that has emerged is the varying levels of susceptibility to the virus among individuals. While many people have fallen ill and even lost their lives due to Covid-19, there are others who seem to be immune or experience only mild symptoms. So, why are some people immune to Covid?

Understanding Immunity

Immunity refers to the body’s ability to resist and fight off infections. It is a complex system involving various components, including white blood cells, antibodies, and memory cells. When a person is exposed to a virus, their immune system recognizes it as a foreign invader and mounts a defense to eliminate it. This response is what protects individuals from getting sick or experiencing severe symptoms.

Some individuals may have a natural immunity to Covid-19. This means that their immune system is naturally equipped to recognize and neutralize the virus without prior exposure. Scientists believe that this natural immunity could be due to genetic factors or previous exposure to similar viruses, such as the common cold or other coronaviruses.

Another form of immunity is acquired immunity, which occurs when a person’s immune system develops a response to a specific pathogen after exposure or vaccination. In the case of Covid-19, individuals who have been infected and recovered may develop antibodies that provide protection against future infections. This acquired immunity can vary in duration and effectiveness, with some individuals having stronger and longer-lasting protection than others.

Q: Can everyone develop immunity to Covid-19?

A: While most individuals can develop some level of immunity, the strength and duration of this immunity can vary.

Q: Are children immune to Covid-19?

A: Children can contract and transmit the virus, but they generally experience milder symptoms compared to adults.

Q: Can immunity be passed from mother to child?

A: Some studies suggest that antibodies can be passed from a mother to her baby during pregnancy, providing some level of protection.

In conclusion, the reasons behind why some people are immune to Covid-19 are still being extensively researched. Natural immunity and acquired immunity both play a role in protecting individuals from the virus. Understanding these mechanisms can aid in the development of effective vaccines and treatments, ultimately helping to control the spread of the pandemic.