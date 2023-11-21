Амазон эсвэл Уолмарт хэн нь том бэ?

Who is bigger: Amazon or Walmart?

In the world of retail giants, two names stand out: Amazon and Walmart. These industry behemoths have revolutionized the way people shop, but the question remains: who is bigger? Let’s take a closer look at these titans of commerce and compare their size, influence, and market reach.

Amazon: Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon started as an online bookstore and quickly expanded into a global marketplace. Today, it offers a vast range of products, including electronics, clothing, and groceries. Amazon has become synonymous with convenience, thanks to its fast shipping, extensive product selection, and user-friendly interface. The company’s success can be attributed to its focus on customer satisfaction and its ability to adapt to changing consumer demands.

Walmart: Established in 1962 by Sam Walton, Walmart began as a small discount store in Arkansas. Over the years, it grew into the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, with thousands of stores across the globe. Walmart is known for its low prices, wide product assortment, and its ability to cater to diverse customer needs. The company’s success lies in its efficient supply chain management and its ability to leverage economies of scale.

Comparing Size: When it comes to revenue, Amazon has surpassed Walmart in recent years. In 2020, Amazon reported a staggering $386 billion in net sales, while Walmart’s net sales amounted to $559 billion. However, it’s important to note that Walmart still holds the title for the largest employer, with over 2.3 million associates worldwide. Amazon, on the other hand, employs around 1.3 million people.

Market Reach: While Walmart dominates the physical retail space, Amazon has revolutionized e-commerce. Amazon’s online presence has allowed it to reach customers in virtually every corner of the globe. Its Prime membership program, offering benefits like free shipping and streaming services, has attracted millions of loyal customers. Walmart, however, has been making significant strides in the e-commerce sector, investing heavily in its online platform to compete with Amazon head-on.

тусламж:

А: Орлого гэж юу вэ?

Хариулт: Орлого гэдэг нь компанийн бүтээгдэхүүн, үйлчилгээний борлуулалт гэх мэт бизнесийн үйл ажиллагаагаар бий болгосон нийт мөнгөн дүнг хэлнэ.

Q: What is net sales?

A: Net sales represent the total revenue generated by a company after deducting any returns, discounts, or allowances.

А: Цахим худалдаа гэж юу вэ?

Х: Цахим худалдаа гэдэг нь цахим худалдаа гэсэн үгийн товчлол бөгөөд интернетээр дамжуулан бараа, үйлчилгээг худалдан авах, худалдах үйл ажиллагааг хэлнэ.

In conclusion, both Amazon and Walmart are retail giants in their own right. While Amazon has taken the lead in terms of revenue and online dominance, Walmart’s physical presence and massive employee base cannot be overlooked. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how these two giants shape the future of shopping.