Орон нутгийн дэлгүүрээс хулгай хийхийг завдсан гурван эмэгтэйг баривчилжээ

Summary: Three women were recently apprehended for attempting to steal merchandise from a prominent retail store in Odessa, Texas. The suspects, identified as Luisa Fernanda Molina, Danelly Andrea Loaiza, and Yoselyn Cuellar Viltres, were charged with Theft of Property and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The incident took place at a Walmart location on November 28, where an asset protection employee noticed the suspicious behavior and detained the trio. Video evidence from a self-checkout station revealed that the women were bagging merchandise without scanning or paying for them, resulting in an estimated total of $800 worth of stolen goods. The suspects were promptly arrested and subsequently taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing. Of the three, Molina has already posted bail with a combined bond valued at $6,000, while Viltres and Loaiza have been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Please note that the content provided is a creative adaptation of the original article.