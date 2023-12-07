Хотын амьдрал

SpaceX компани Пүрэв гарагт "Шонхор 9" пуужин хөөргөхөөр төлөвлөж байна

Dec 7, 2023
SpaceX is gearing up for another late-night Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, scheduled for Thursday. The mission will be a high-profile one, as it will involve launching the Space Force’s mysterious X-37B robotic plane. Although SpaceX has not yet made a public announcement, navigational warnings from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration indicate that the rocket launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST on Wednesday and extend past midnight to 3:31 a.m. on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be launching from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Unlike previous missions, there will be no local sonic boom, and the first-stage booster will not be landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The live coverage of the launch will begin 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Weather conditions for the launch are expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature around 53 degrees Fahrenheit. A north wind of about 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph is also predicted, as a cold front moves across Brevard County.

In addition to this launch, SpaceX is also preparing for the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The secretive autonomous space plane will be launched on Sunday using a SpaceX Heavy Falcon rocket from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The launch window for this mission is yet to be announced.

SpaceX continues to play a crucial role in advancing space exploration and technology. Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming launch and other space-related news.

