A recent report reveals that Google is planning to integrate its newly launched Gemini AI language model into various products, including a potential AI assistant called Pixie that may debut with the Pixel 9. This AI assistant is said to be exclusive to Google’s Pixel devices and will leverage data from Google products such as Gmail and Maps to create a more personalized experience.

Although Pixie is expected to evolve into a more advanced version of the Google Assistant, it appears to be different from the previously announced Assistant with Bard (AWB), which was showcased in October. The last official update from Google regarding AWB was with the release of Gemini Nano, which brought new capabilities to the Pixel 8 Pro’s Recorder Summarize and Gboard Smart Reply. However, AWB is not limited to Pixel devices, as evidence of its development for Samsung devices has surfaced, and Google has mentioned its availability on iOS.

Additionally, Google is considering bringing AI features to its lower-end phones and devices like smartwatches. There have also been internal discussions about developing glasses that can utilize the AI’s object recognition capabilities. These wearable glasses could potentially provide users with advice and guidance on tasks such as using tools, solving math problems, or playing musical instruments. It is speculated that these glasses will be equipped with a camera, with output functionality via voice commands or a display.

While Google’s AR hardware efforts have been put on hold, there have been talks of a potential partnership with Samsung for the development of a headset and possibly glasses.

As Gemini continues to expand its presence and influence, Google is actively exploring ways to integrate this foundational model into its extensive product lineup, aiming to provide users with more personalized and efficient experiences across various devices and applications.