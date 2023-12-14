Сонирхолтой шинэ гарчигууд PlayStation Plus дээр ирж байна

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this month with a lineup of thrilling new games joining the game catalog. From blockbuster hits to unique indie titles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the details:

Grand Theft Auto V

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating adventure in the sprawling open world of Los Santos with Grand Theft Auto V. Experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor as you navigate the criminal underworld. With the newly launched update, GTA Online: The Chop Shop, you can build your own criminal empire and take on exciting new missions.

Диваажингийн харь хүн: Уран зөгнөлийн гарал үүсэл

Team Ninja presents a fresh take on the iconic Final Fantasy series with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Join Jack and his allies as they venture into a world of dark fantasy, battling against the forces of Chaos. Customize your playstyle with different weapons and unlock new abilities to defeat your enemies.

мотоцикл gp23

Experience the adrenaline of the MotoGP championship in Moto GP23. Choose your favorite rider and race against AI opponents or challenge other players online with crossplay. Dynamic weather adds an extra level of excitement and unpredictability to the races.

Металл: Hellsinger

Part human, part demon, become ‘The Unknown’ in Metal: Hellsinger and embark on a vengeance-fueled journey through the domains of Hell. This unique heavy-metal rhythm-action shooter requires you to shoot on the beat for maximum impact. Destroy hordes of demons and face off against powerful bosses in epic showdowns.

Давс ба тахил

As a Marked Inquisitor, your mission is to hunt down and eliminate rogue Mages in Salt and Sacrifice. Explore a treacherous world filled with traps and powerful guardians. Team up with a partner for online co-op or hunt rival Inquisitors to unravel the secrets of the realm.

Сарны морин тэрэгнүүд

Sharpen your combat skills in Moonscars, a challenging 2D world filled with action and danger. Face off against relentless darkness and overcome obstacles and enemies with your sword and special abilities. Every death is a lesson learned as you become a master warrior.

Mega Man 11

Mega Man is back! Experience the classic 2D platforming action in Mega Man 11 with a fresh new visual style. Utilize the double-gear system to boost Mega Man’s speed and power, and take on various modes and challenges.

Гигабаш

Gigabash offers chaotic and creative gameplay inspired by classic kaiju movies. Play as a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha and unleash devastating attacks on your opponents. Wreak enough havoc to evolve into the terrifying S-Class form.

Грим

Embark on a fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG in Grime. Crush your foes with living weapons and consume their remains to strengthen yourself. Explore immersive environments and uncover the mysteries of this world.

Тиныкин

Join Milo on an extraordinary adventure in Tinykin. As you explore Earth, you’ll encounter a host of quirky characters and solve puzzles to uncover the secrets of this whimsical world.

With such a diverse lineup of games, PlayStation Plus subscribers have plenty to look forward to this month. Whether you’re a fan of open-world action, intense battles, or atmospheric RPGs, there’s a game for you to enjoy. Don’t miss out on these exciting titles!