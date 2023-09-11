Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Gen Z болон TikTok-ийн мессежийн хүсэл эрмэлзэлд Snapchat-ийн асар их нөлөө

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Snapchat, a popular social media platform, has a significant pull on American adolescents, especially within the Gen Z demographic. With 397 million daily active users and a reported 90% of 13-to-24-year-olds in over 20 countries using the app at least monthly, Snapchat’s impact is undeniable. Users open the app almost 40 times a day and send over 5 billion messages, known as Snaps, to their close friends and family. In fact, Snapchat users consider their close friends on the platform to be 4 times more influential on their purchasing decisions than celebrities or influencers.

This wealth of data highlights the importance of Snapchat as a means for Gen Z to stay connected with their social circles. The relationships they form on Snapchat hold significant purchasing influence, even more so than other social networks. Recognizing this, TikTok, another popular social media platform, is now looking to enter the messaging space.

TikTok recently posted job openings on its careers page, indicating its ambitions to develop an expanded chat service. The postings refer to TikTok Social as “the messaging team on TikTok,” emphasizing the platform’s desire to enhance its messaging experience and engage real-life friends seamlessly. Core features and components to be developed include Story, Video Like, Comment, Friends Tab, Inbox Tab, Repost, TikTok Now feature, and standalone app.

With over 150 million active users in the United States and users spending close to an hour a day on the app, TikTok already holds a significant share of people’s entertainment attention. By incorporating messaging capabilities, TikTok could become an integral part of users’ social spheres, further increasing its influence.

The captivating discussion around Snapchat’s influence and TikTok’s messaging ambitions is explored further in the latest episode of Creator Upload, hosted by Joshua Cohen and Lauren Schnipper. To delve into the details, subscribe to Creator Upload on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform.

