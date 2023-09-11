Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Panasonic компани фазын эрлийз AF-тай G цувралын шинэ камер гаргах гэж байна

Panasonic is set to unveil a new camera tomorrow, Tuesday September 12, with a live-streamed event at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST. The tagline for the new camera, “new phase,” suggests that it will feature Panasonic’s hybrid phase detect autofocus (AF) system, previously introduced in their full-frame S-series cameras. This announcement is highly anticipated as it will be the first G-series camera from Panasonic to incorporate this advanced AF technology.

The allusion to a new phase is likely a reference to the hybrid phase detect AF system, which has received positive reviews for its improved focusing capabilities. This technology was first introduced in the Panasonic S5 II and S5 IIX cameras, and now it seems that it will make its debut in the G-series camera lineup.

The video teaser for the upcoming camera prominently displays a giant spinning “G” logo, indicating that this will indeed be a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera. The MFT mount illustration further confirms this speculation.

It is worth noting that Panasonic has not released a new MFT body since the Panasonic Lumix GH6, which was launched back in February 2022. The GH6 lacked phase detect AF, so the inclusion of this feature in the upcoming camera is an exciting development.

Industry rumors have been circulating about a new G-series camera with phase hybrid AF, and it seems that Panasonic will be delivering on these expectations. As we await the official announcement, speculation is high about the potential features and enhancements that this camera will bring to the market. Stay tuned for more details as we live blog the event and provide our insights and commentary on the new G-series camera from Panasonic.

