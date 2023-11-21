Бүтээмж, холболтыг сайжруулах сайжруулсан функц бүхий шинэ LG SMART мониторууд

LG Electronics has recently introduced its latest lineup of SMART Monitors for 2023. Among the new releases are the 32SR50F and 27SR50F models, now available for purchase. Aimed at enhancing productivity and offering seamless connectivity, these monitors are designed to meet the evolving needs of remote work and entertainment streaming.

One notable feature of these monitors is their high-performance IPS displays that support HDR 10, delivering enhanced image vibrancy and quality. Whether you’re participating in virtual meetings or simply browsing the web, the improved visuals provided by these 1080p monitors will enhance your viewing experience. The 27-inch model, with its virtually borderless design, adds a touch of sleek and minimalistic aesthetics to any workspace.

Running on LG’s webOS 23 platform, the SMART Monitors offer easy and convenient access to various streaming applications and personalized viewing recommendations through the webOS Hub. The Home Board feature is particularly intriguing, offering personalized sports profiles and customizable sports service cards. Sports enthusiasts can stay updated with their favorite leagues, upcoming games, and important statistics. The monitors also include the LG Mood Music function, acting as a personal DJ by creating playlists based on the user’s musical preferences.

For those focused on productivity, the LG SMART Monitors come equipped with built-in LG Home Office software. Supporting various productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, these monitors enhance workflow efficiency. Additionally, they facilitate content sharing from smart devices through AirPlay 2 and Miracast, eliminating the need for direct PC connection.

Furthermore, these monitors serve as smart home hubs, compatible with LG’s ThinQ Home Hub. Users can conveniently monitor and manage IoT-compatible home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines through the ThinQ app. This integration transforms the monitors into central control points for a connected home.

Бүтээгдэхүүний тодорхойлолт:

– LG SMART Monitor (32SR50F)

– Size/Resolution: 31.5-inch / FHD (1,920 x 1080)

– Color Gamut: sRGB 99%, NTSC 72%

– HDR: HDR 10

– Refresh Rate / Response Time: 60Hz / 8ms

– Interface: USB Type-C, HDMI (x2), USB 2.0 (x2), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

– Speaker: 5W (x2)

– Smart Feature/Service: webOS 23, Microsoft Office, Voice Assistant (LG ThinQ, Alexa), Mobile Casting/Mirroring (AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare)

– Accessory: HDMI / White Remote Control

– LG SMART Monitor (27SR50F)

– Size/Resolution: 27-inch / FHD (1,920 x 1080)

– Color Gamut: sRGB 99%, NTSC 72%

– HDR: HDR 10

– Refresh Rate / Response Time: 60Hz / 14ms

– Interface: HDMI (x2), USB 2.0 (x2), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

– Speaker: 5W (x2)

– Smart Feature/Service: webOS 23, Microsoft Office, Voice Assistant (LG ThinQ, Alexa), Mobile Casting/Mirroring (AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare)

– Accessory: HDMI / White Remote Control

The 32SR50F model is available for purchase at $229, while the 27SR50F model can be obtained for just $199. Both models come with a 1 Year Parts and Labor warranty.

тусламж:

Q: What are the standout features of the LG SMART Monitors?

A: The LG SMART Monitors offer high-performance displays with HDR 10 support, built-in LG Home Office software for productivity, content sharing capabilities, and smart home hub functionality.

Q: What is the pricing for the 32SR50F and 27SR50F models?

A: The 32SR50F is priced at $229, while the 27SR50F is available for $199.

Q: Are the monitors backed by a warranty?

A: Yes, both models come with a 1 Year Parts and Labor warranty.