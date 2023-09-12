Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Мэдээ

iPhone 15-ыг 2023 онд танилцуулах арга хэмжээ: Ухаалаг гар утасны шинэ цувралыг танилцууллаа

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
iPhone 15-ыг 2023 онд танилцуулах арга хэмжээ: Ухаалаг гар утасны шинэ цувралыг танилцууллаа

Apple is set to reveal its highly anticipated next smartphone series, the iPhone 15, at an event called “Wonderlust.” The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST, with the company expected to announce the sale date for the iPhone 15 Series. Leaks suggest that the new iPhones may come with an Android-like Type-C charging port and improved camera features.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple will also be launching other products such as Airpods and Watches. However, the main attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 series.

Apple fans will be able to watch the iPhone 15 launch event live on Apple TV and the official YouTube channel of Apple for free. The event will take place on September 12 at 10:30 pm IST.

Experts and analysts predict that the pricing of the iPhone 15 series will be $100 higher than previous models. In India, the base model of the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $899 or Rs 90,000, while the iPhone 15 Plus may be priced at $999.

The base model of the iPhone 15 will feature a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 is rumored to come with the A17 bionic chip, improved battery life, titanium edges, enhanced camera capabilities, and various software upgrades.

There is also speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may feature a periscope telephoto lens. This device is expected to garner significant attention at the event.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch event promises to unveil a new and exciting smartphone series with enhanced features and capabilities. Apple enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the official announcement and further details about the iPhone 15.

Эх сурвалж:
– Article title: iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023: Apple is all set to reveal its next smartphone series – iPhone 15
– Source: N/A

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Мэдээ

Тим Күүк: Apple-ийг шинэ өндөрлөгт аваачдаг алсын хараатай удирдагч

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал