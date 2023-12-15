Holophonix Expands Services to Support Immersive Sound Projects

Holophonix, a leading technology developer, is expanding its services to include equipment rental, technical support, and production services for immersive sound projects. The company’s president and founder, Gaetan Byk, believes that supporting artists, brands, and cultural institutions in enhancing their sound dimension is a natural extension of their original activity.

With an extensive inventory that includes over a hundred loudspeakers, Powersoft amplified controllers, and Holophonix processors, Holophonix is well-equipped to provide immersive audio systems for various projects. This equipment is now available for rental, with or without associated technical or production services.

In addition to offering their own equipment, Holophonix aims to collaborate with historical and renowned technical service providers. By leveraging their skills, know-how, and products, Holophonix can assist in the execution of complex immersive sound projects.

This expansion in services comes as Holophonix has already established itself as a reliable partner in sound spatialization. For the past three years, the company has supported the Avignon Festival in deploying its sound spatialization system in the Courtyard of Honor at the Palace of the Popes.

The move to offer equipment rental, technical support, and production services demonstrates Holophonix’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for immersive sound experiences. As technology continues to advance and audiences seek more immersive and engaging content, Holophonix is well-positioned to provide the necessary tools and expertise for successful projects.

With their expanded services, Holophonix aims to not only enhance the sound dimension of artistic projects but also contribute to the overall success and impact of these projects. By supporting artists, brands, and cultural institutions, Holophonix is helping to shape the future of immersive sound.