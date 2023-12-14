Трамп Fox News Town Hall дээр худал мэдүүлэг өгч байна

Former President Donald Trump, a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, appeared on a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Tuesday. During the hour-long interview, Trump made several claims that were fact-checked for accuracy.

One of the claims Trump made was regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He stated that the US left behind $85 billion worth of military equipment, calling it the most embarrassing moment in the country’s history. However, this claim is false. According to the Defense Department, the equipment left behind was estimated to be worth about $7.1 billion, a fraction of what Trump claimed. Additionally, some of the equipment was rendered inoperable before US forces withdrew. The $85 billion figure Trump mentioned was a rounded-up, misleading total of the amount of money Congress appropriated during the war to support the Afghan security forces.

Another false claim made by Trump was regarding his criminal indictments compared to Al Capone. Trump stated that Capone was only indicted once, while he had been indicted four times. However, this claim is also false. Capone was indicted at least six times, with three indictments in 1931 alone, leading to his conviction for tax evasion. Trump’s comparison to Capone falls flat with this factual inaccuracy.

Trump also made false claims about giving farmers from Iowa $28 billion from China. He stated that he gave the farmers the money and that it came from China. However, the aid money came from US taxpayers, not China. Studies have shown that Americans bore the cost of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products, and the US government provided the financial assistance to farmers. Additionally, the correct amount of aid given to farmers under Trump’s program was $23 billion, not the $28 billion he claimed.

In conclusion, Trump’s statements during the Fox News town hall contained several inaccuracies. It is important to fact-check claims made by public figures to ensure the dissemination of accurate information.