New Article: E-Commerce Giants Leverage Credit Options to Boost Festive Sales

In a strategic move to drive sales during the festive season, e-commerce giant Amazon capitalized on credit-linked purchases, resulting in a surge of festive sales. Customers benefited from over Rs 600 crore in card discounts offered by banks on the online marketplace, with a notable 25 percent of all purchases being made through Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).

Kishore Thota, the director of shopping experiences at Amazon, highlighted the growing availability of credit options for consumers, such as those provided by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and pay-later services. By expanding these avenues to access credit, customers were empowered to make more significant and premium purchases.

The impact of this strategy was not limited to metro cities; even Tier 2 and beyond witnessed a surge in the demand for branded items, particularly in fashion, beauty, and electronics. Thota emphasized that premiumization was not confined to electronics alone but was also evident in categories like grocery. Consumers displayed a willingness to upgrade from basic products to premium alternatives when presented with a wider selection.

While credit options were not limited to high-priced items, they proved beneficial for customers considering moderately priced products as well. Thota explained that this extended credit facility could be availed on sufficiently large baskets of products that fulfilled specific qualifying criteria.

Amazon’s efforts to drive festive sales proved fruitful, with customers from 99.7 percent of the country’s PIN codes participating in the month-long celebrations. Notably, 80 percent of the shoppers hailed from Tier 2 and 3 towns, with cities like Jalandhar, Kolhapur, Midnapore, and Visakhapatnam actively contributing to the surge.

The festive season also witnessed increased demand for categories such as jewelry, premium smartwatches, and luxury beauty products. Amazon Prime members, predominantly from Tier 2 and 3 cities, played a significant role in driving this surge in demand.

As e-commerce platforms continue to evolve, leveraging credit options emerges as a winning strategy, enabling customers to fulfill their aspirations and extend their budgets for premium purchases. With the increasing availability of credit options, this trend is likely to persist, benefitting both consumers and e-commerce giants.

1. Can customers avail credit options for purchases other than high-priced items?

Yes, Amazon’s extended credit facility allows customers to avail credit options not only for high-priced items but also for sufficiently large baskets of products that meet qualifying criteria.

2. Are premium purchases limited to metro cities?

No, the trend of premiumization extends beyond metro cities and is observed in Tier 2 and 3 towns as well. Customers across various regions display a growing inclination towards branded and premium products.

3. How did Amazon Prime members contribute to the surge in festive sales?

During the festive season, over 65 percent of Amazon Prime members, largely residing in Tier 2 and 3 cities, actively participated in shopping, thereby contributing to the surge in sales.