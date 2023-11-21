Барилгын симуляторт зориулсан Spaceport Expansion DLC-д шинэ адал явдал хүлээж байна

Construction Simulator, developed by Weltenbauer Software Entwicklung GmbH, is taking players on an exciting journey with its latest expansion. The Spaceport Expansion DLC introduces a whole new world of possibilities for construction enthusiasts across various gaming platforms.

Embark on an independent and immersive campaign map that will captivate your imagination. With over 40 hours of additional content, there are countless opportunities to showcase your construction skills and tackle challenging projects. The DLC brings a dynamic twist to the game, allowing players to design and construct their very own rocket launch base.

As you explore the stars with the Spaceport Expansion DLC for Construction Simulator, you’ll be able to take on the role of a skilled contractor, shaping the future of space exploration. From laying foundations for launch pads to assembling intricate rocket components, the game offers a realistic experience that is sure to satisfy your craving for creativity and innovation.

The Spaceport Expansion DLC is available on popular gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Join forces with friends online and engage in thrilling multiplayer co-op gameplay as you work together to accomplish monumental construction projects.

Get ready to unlock a new level of excitement and adventure in Construction Simulator. Dive into the Spaceport Expansion DLC and witness the wonders of space unfold before your eyes. Are you ready to shape the future of space exploration?

Q: What is Construction Simulator?

A: Construction Simulator is a multiplayer online co-op building simulation game where players take on the role of a construction contractor and tackle various construction projects.

Q: What does the Spaceport Expansion DLC offer?

A: The Spaceport Expansion DLC introduces a new campaign map, over 40 hours of additional content, and the ability to construct a rocket launch base.

Q: Which platforms is the Spaceport Expansion DLC available on?

A: The Spaceport Expansion DLC is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.