West Hanover Winery Announces Closure Due to Owner’s Health Issues and Desire to Enjoy Retirement

West Hanover Winery, a long-time establishment with two locations in the Midstate, recently made the difficult decision to close its doors. Owner George Kline cited health problems and a desire to enjoy life now that he is 83 years old as the main reasons behind the closure.

After 31 years in the wine industry, Kline expressed that he no longer has the desire to continue running the winery. “I have been having some health problems and I am 83 years old,” he explained. “After doing it [for 31 years] I just don’t want to do it anymore.”

The winery, with locations at 7646 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, Pa., and 3416 Saint Peter’s Road in Pottstown, Pa., has already closed down its Pottstown location as of December 1. The Harrisburg location is set to officially close its doors on December 31.

Although the winery is shutting down, Kline mentioned that there is still an opportunity for wine enthusiasts to stock up on their favorite beverages. He still has 3,000 gallons of wine available for sale in bulk. Interested individuals can reach out to (717)-608-0244 for further information.

This decision by Kline showcases the challenges that small business owners face, particularly in the demanding world of winemaking. His health issues and desire for a well-deserved retirement are understandable reasons for the closure. Wine enthusiasts in the area will be disappointed to see the winery go, but perhaps this presents an opportunity for other wineries to step up and fill the void in the local wine scene.