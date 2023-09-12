Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Unity нь тоглоомын суулгацын сарын төлбөрийг танилцуулж, хөгжүүлэгчдээс шүүмжлэл дагуулж байна.

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Unity нь тоглоомын суулгацын сарын төлбөрийг танилцуулж, хөгжүүлэгчдээс шүүмжлэл дагуулж байна.

Unity, the popular game engine behind acclaimed titles such as Tunic, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight, has announced significant changes to its business model. Beginning on January 1st, next year, Unity will introduce a monthly fee per new game install, drawing considerable criticism from the development community.

Previously, Unity was licensed to developers using a royalty-free model based on subscription tiers. The free Unity Personal license was available to developers with revenue or funding less than $100k per year. Unity Plus subscription was required for up to $200k in revenue, while a Unity Pro or above subscription was needed for more.

Starting from January 1st, 2024, developers will be expected to pay an additional monthly Unity Runtime Fee per new game install, including reinstalls and installs across multiple devices. These fees will be applicable to titles that have made $200k or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200k lifetime game installs. Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise subscribers will face fees after surpassing the $1m revenue and 1m lifetime installs threshold.

The fees vary depending on the subscription level. Unity Personal users will pay $0.2 per new install above the 200k threshold each month. Unity Pro and Enterprise subscribers will pay $0.15 and $0.125 respectively after crossing the 1m line.

These fees will also be applied retroactively to existing games on the market that meet the revenue and install thresholds. Concerns have been raised about the impact on free game giveaways, demos, bundles, as well as the possibility of charges for pirated game installs. Furthermore, the changes may complicate logistics for being on platforms like Game Pass.

The industry response has been a mix of outrage, disbelief, and confusion. Some developers have already expressed their intention to switch game engines. The response to Unity’s changes raises concerns about the cost and logistical implications for indie developers.

Эх сурвалж: Eurogamer

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал