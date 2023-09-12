Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Шилдэг Gear тоймчид сансрын хөлөг бүтээснээр Starfield Spirit-д ороорой

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Шилдэг Gear тоймчид сансрын хөлөг бүтээснээр Starfield Spirit-д ороорой

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, has sparked the creativity of fans who are enthusiastically building their own customized spaceships in the game. As the game offers numerous customization options, it was only a matter of time before car enthusiasts took an interest in Starfield. In an unexpected turn of events, the famous car review show, Top Gear, has joined the Starfield hype and created a humorous spoof.

The hosts of Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, known for their love of cars, have made a special appearance in a YouTube video where they explore a massive spaceship from the game. The trio is impressed by the ship’s design, claiming it to be a “masterpiece.” They give credit to the designer for the attention to detail, noting the absence of nail heads anywhere on the massive structure.

However, the hosts also point out another spaceship that they find to be the ugliest car ever. This difference in opinion has divided fans, with each having their own take on the design and aesthetics of the vehicles. Some fans agree with Hammond’s brutally honest criticism, while others appreciate the creativity and effort put into the spaceship’s design.

Despite the varied opinions, fans are thrilled to see the Top Gear hosts engaging with the Starfield community and sharing their thoughts on the game. The video has received positive feedback, with fans impressed by the hosts’ humor and the overall quality of the production.

Starfield continues to captivate players with its unique gameplay and customization options. With the involvement of popular figures like the Top Gear hosts, the game’s popularity is sure to soar even higher.

Эх сурвалж:
– [Эх нийтлэл](URL-ийг энд оруулна уу)
- Тодорхойлолт:
– Starfield: A space RPG developed by Bethesda.
– Top Gear: A car review show known for its humor and extensive coverage of vehicles.
– Spoof: A humorous imitation or parody.

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Apple компани USB-C цэнэглэгчтэй iPhone 15 цуврал болон шинэ Apple цагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Хэт гүн рүү хийсэн аялал: Ember Sword-ийн дараагийн тоглоом нь гайхалтай RPG туршлагыг амлаж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Мэдээ

Ferrari KC23-ыг танилцуулж байна: Зөвхөн нэг удаагийн уралдааны онцлог

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Амурант-ийн хэлснээр "Clout"-ын төлөө хориглогдсон стримерүүд: давуу болон сул талууд

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

Apple компани USB-C цэнэглэгчтэй iPhone 15 цуврал болон шинэ Apple цагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал