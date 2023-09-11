Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Google-ийн гүйцэтгэх захирал Сундар Пичай дараагийн 10 жилийн хугацаанд Nvidia-тай хамтран ажиллана гэж таамаглаж байна.

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has affirmed that Google’s longstanding partnership with chipmaker Nvidia will persist for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Wired, Pichai emphasized the companies’ deep collaboration on various projects, including Android, spanning over a decade. Pichai also commended Nvidia’s exceptional track record in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Pichai expressed confidence in the continued alliance with Nvidia, explaining that the semiconductor industry necessitates extensive research and investment. He firmly believes that, even a decade from now, Google and Nvidia will work closely together. The two companies recently announced a partnership aimed at providing Google’s cloud customers with enhanced access to Nvidia’s powerful H100 GPUs. Following the announcement, Nvidia’s stock reached a record high.

Nvidia has experienced significant growth due to the high demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) by cloud companies, government agencies, and startups employing generative AI models. These models are instrumental in various applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. As Google seeks to remain at the forefront of AI innovation, it has introduced several AI solutions, such as the chatbot Bard, across its business units.

Nvidia’s stock has seen a remarkable increase of approximately 212% year to date, and the company reported a doubling in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, it anticipates that sales in the current quarter will skyrocket by 170% year-over-year.

The collaboration between Google and Nvidia demonstrates their shared commitment to advancing AI technology. As Pichai stated, AI represents one of the most profound technologies that Google will ever work on.

By Роберт Эндрю

