Дижитал ажлын байран дахь инновацид хамтын ажиллагааны хэрэгслүүдийн нөлөөг ойлгох нь

Collaboration tools such as Slack and Teams have become essential in the digital workplace, allowing teams to communicate and work together remotely. However, a new study from MIT Sloan Management Review highlights the importance of understanding how the choices made within these tools can impact innovation.

The study found that the decision to create a private group or a public group through collaboration tools can set teams on different paths towards innovation. According to Wietske Van Osch, an associate professor at Michigan State University, the choice between public and private channels can have important implications for the creative outcomes produced by teams.

Collaborating in public channels has been found to be more pertinent for developmental creativity, which involves combining or expanding existing concepts to produce new outcomes. On the other hand, disruptive creativity, which involves redefining problems to find novel solutions, is more likely to emerge from groups that set communications to private.

However, the study also suggests that misalignment between these paths can lead to a stall in creativity. In order to foster innovation, managers need to think strategically and combine different features of collaboration tools with appropriate communication structures.

The study offers three points for managers to consider:

1. Choose collaboration tools that allow both public and private spaces.

2. Find ways to support private groups and make the knowledge within these groups available to the broader organization.

3. Combine different groups to create multiple pathways to different types of creativity.

It is important for leaders to recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to innovation. Burcu Bulgurcu, an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Ted Rogers School of Management, emphasizes the need to empower users to embrace multiple paths to creativity and leverage them to maximize the potential of the digital workforce.

Overall, this research highlights the significance of small choices within collaboration tools in driving innovation in the digital workplace. Understanding the unique paths that these tools afford for creativity can help managers foster innovation and harness the full potential of their teams.

Source: MIT Sloan Management Review

Note: This article is a summary of the source article and does not contain any direct quotes.