Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Apple компани 5G чипийн түншлэлээ сунгаснаар Qualcomm-ын хувьцаа огцом өсчээ

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) saw a significant increase in value following the announcement that the company will continue to supply Apple (AAPL) with 5G chips for the iPhone until 2026. This move indicates that Apple is not yet prepared to develop its own chips, suggesting a continued reliance on Qualcomm’s technology.

The extension of the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple comes as no surprise, given the growing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone industry. As the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity increases, the inclusion of 5G chips in Apple’s flagship product ensures that the iPhone remains competitive in the market.

The news of the extended partnership has had a positive impact on Qualcomm’s stock, as investors see the continued collaboration with Apple as a vote of confidence in the company’s technology and future prospects. The surge in share value reflects the market’s optimism towards Qualcomm’s ability to maintain its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, this partnership also provides Apple with a strategic advantage. By relying on Qualcomm’s expertise in 5G chip development, Apple can focus on other areas of its business, such as software and hardware innovation. This collaboration allows Apple to leverage Qualcomm’s extensive knowledge and experience, without having to invest heavily in chip manufacturing capabilities.

Overall, the decision to extend the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple highlights the ongoing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone market. It also underscores the significance of collaboration and specialization in the semiconductor industry, where companies can leverage each other’s strengths to deliver innovative and competitive products.

Эх сурвалж:

– Yahoo Finance Live

– Definitions: 5G – the fifth generation of wireless technology that promises significantly faster data speeds and lower latency. It enables a wide range of applications, including IoT devices and autonomous vehicles.

