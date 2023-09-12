Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

IBM дижитал өөрчлөлтийг дэмжихийн тулд Parle бүтээгдэхүүнтэй хамтын ажиллагаагаа өргөжүүлэв

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
IBM дижитал өөрчлөлтийг дэмжихийн тулд Parle бүтээгдэхүүнтэй хамтын ажиллагаагаа өргөжүүлэв

IBM has announced an expansion of its partnership with Parle Products, a leading biscuit brand in India, to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey. By leveraging cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Parle has been able to improve operational efficiencies and optimize overall IT infrastructure.

Prior to their collaboration with IBM in 2014, Parle faced challenges in their intricate supply and distribution network due to non-differentiated strategies across products and channels. This led to service-level limitations and increased costs. However, with the support of IBM Consulting, Parle has successfully reduced sourcing costs, enhanced sales forecast accuracy, and lowered the cost to serve.

Sanjay Joshi, CIO of Parle Products, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “With IBM Consulting, we are poised to unlock newer avenues of growth and remain at the forefront of industry evolution.” The collaboration with IBM has helped Parle streamline numerous functions, including procurement transformation, supply chain evolution, and HR transformation.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner of IBM Consulting in India and South Asia, highlighted the importance of leveraging cloud and AI technologies in today’s competitive business landscape. He emphasized that these transformative technologies are essential for meeting customer demands and improving the overall business operations.

By leveraging IBM’s cloud and AI capabilities, Parle Products has been able to drive digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. With this partnership, Parle aims to further enhance its market presence and create new opportunities for growth.

Эх сурвалж:
- IBM
– Parle Products

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Cloud: Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage, servers, databases, software, and analytics over the internet.
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is a branch of computer science that aims to develop machines capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, and problem-solving.

Note: This article was written based on information from the source article and additional information provided by the assistant. No direct URLs were included, and any quotes from the original article were paraphrased.

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал