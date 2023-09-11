Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Дижитал банкны өсөлт ба мөнгө олох зөвлөмжүүд

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Дижитал банкны өсөлт ба мөнгө олох зөвлөмжүүд

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

NaviCam мотоциклд зориулсан Universal Fit Aftermarket Dash-ийг танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

“Залуус” болон бусад үеийнхний баяр баясгалан, бухимдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Apple болон Hermès Apple Watch Series 9-ийн хамтын ажиллагаагаа шинэчилж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

NaviCam мотоциклд зориулсан Universal Fit Aftermarket Dash-ийг танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

“Залуус” болон бусад үеийнхний баяр баясгалан, бухимдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

Apple болон Hermès Apple Watch Series 9-ийн хамтын ажиллагаагаа шинэчилж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Технологийн

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet хувилбар 2.0.1 Шинэчлэлт: The Teal Mask DLC болон шинэ боломжууд

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал