Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

OnePlus 12R-ийн алдагдсан техникийн үзүүлэлтүүд нь Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh батерей болон бусад зүйлийг санал болгож байна

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
The OnePlus 12R, rumored to be the successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G, is reportedly in the works and its specifications have leaked online. According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be launched in early 2024.

The OnePlus 12R is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The handset is also expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12R is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Other features rumored for the OnePlus 12R include an alert slider, stereo speakers, and a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These specifications align with previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11R 5G, released earlier this year, showcased an impressive 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and featured a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 11R 5G was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As of now, the official launch date of the OnePlus 12R is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, with the leaked specifications, it is clear that OnePlus is aiming to provide users with a high-performance smartphone that offers an immersive display and impressive camera capabilities.

Эх сурвалж:
– Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter)
– OnePlus 11R 5G specifications on OnePlus website

