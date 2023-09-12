Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Apple ихэнх iPhone болон iPad програмууд Vision Pro дээр ажиллах болно гэдгийг батлав

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Apple ихэнх iPhone болон iPad програмууд Vision Pro дээр ажиллах болно гэдгийг батлав

Apple has confirmed that the majority of iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed reality headset. In a note to developers, Apple stated that “nearly all” apps developed for iPad and iPhone will be available on Vision Pro. The headset will feature an App Store that serves apps specifically developed for visionOS, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps that can be run on the headset.

Developers have two options when it comes to their apps on Vision Pro. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the App Store for Vision Pro. Alternatively, developers can build a native visionOS version of their app and use Apple’s Universal Purchase cross-buy system to offer it for free to customers who have already purchased the app on iPhone or iPad. Developers also have the choice to opt their app out of appearing on Vision Pro entirely.

While most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are included in visionOS, some capabilities specific to certain frameworks will not be available on Vision Pro. These include raw accelerometer or gyroscope access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, SMS, HealthKit, RoomPlan, AppClip, and MLCompute. As for the cameras on Vision Pro, they cannot be accessed by third-party apps. Instead, attempting to access the cameras will result in a virtual webcam view of the user or a black feed with a “no camera” icon.

Some iPhone and iPad features will be automatically adapted for visionOS. Apps using TouchID or FaceID will be forwarded through Vision Pro’s eye-tracking based OpticID system. Additionally, Apple’s Core Location API will allow for location approximation via Wi-Fi or obtaining location information from a nearby iPhone.

Apple claims that “hundreds of thousands” of iPhone and iPad apps will run smoothly on Vision Pro when it launches. Developers can already use the visionOS simulator to ensure compatibility of their apps with the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Sources: Apple.

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Apple компани USB-C цэнэглэгчтэй iPhone 15 цуврал болон шинэ Apple цагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Хэт гүн рүү хийсэн аялал: Ember Sword-ийн дараагийн тоглоом нь гайхалтай RPG туршлагыг амлаж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

Apple компани USB-C цэнэглэгчтэй iPhone 15 цуврал болон шинэ Apple цагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

Хэт гүн рүү хийсэн аялал: Ember Sword-ийн дараагийн тоглоом нь гайхалтай RPG туршлагыг амлаж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Технологийн

Panerai цагны NFT-д суурилсан дижитал паспортыг танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал