Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

NBA 2K24 нь PC тоглуулагчдын эсэргүүцэлтэй тулгарсан бөгөөд Steam дээрх хамгийн муу үнэлгээтэй хоёр дахь тоглоом болжээ.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
The recently released NBA 2K24, the latest installment in the long-running basketball series developed by 2K, has faced intense criticism from PC players, resulting in an influx of negative reviews on Steam. As a result, the game now ranks as the second-worst reviewed game on the platform, just behind Overwatch 2, according to Steam 250.

The backlash stems from the fact that the PC version of NBA 2K24 is based on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, rather than the more advanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. This decision has left the PC edition visually lacking and devoid of significant improvements compared to last year’s release. Additionally, certain features exclusive to the newer console versions are absent in the PC version.

For example, the game’s official website highlights features like ProPLAY, which seamlessly incorporates real NBA footage into the gameplay of NBA 2K24, as well as the personalized career mode called The W. Unfortunately, these features are only accessible to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving PC players feeling left out.

Reviews on Steam express the disappointment shared by players. Many point out that the gameplay and animations remain largely unchanged from previous iterations. One player states, “The main menu and the textures of the park still look very cheap as always.” Another review highlights the lack of effort put into the PC version, comparing it to the console edition and expressing frustration over missed opportunities to make it on par with the next-gen versions.

Criticism is also directed towards the inclusion of microtransactions in NBA 2K24, a game that players have already paid full-price for. Negative comments on platforms like Reddit mention how the game employs various microtransaction tactics, further exacerbating dissatisfaction among players.

As of now, 2K has not addressed the issues surrounding the PC version or provided any information about potential updates to improve the game.

– Microtransactions: In-game purchases that allow players to buy virtual goods or features using real-world money.
– PlayStation 4 (PS4): A gaming console developed by Sony.
– Xbox One: A gaming console developed by Microsoft.
– PlayStation 5 (PS5): Sony’s newest gaming console, succeeding the PS4.
– Xbox Series X/S: Microsoft’s latest gaming consoles, succeeding the Xbox One.
