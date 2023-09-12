Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Талархалтай нас барагсдын өв нь Meyer Sound Systems-тэй хамт амьдардаг

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Талархалтай нас барагсдын өв нь Meyer Sound Systems-тэй хамт амьдардаг

The recent Dead & Company Final Tour of 2023 has not only been a financial success, but it also marks the culmination of a cultural and sociological phenomenon that began with the Grateful Dead nearly six decades ago. This milestone in Americana was recognized in a feature article in The New York Times. Throughout the tour, Dead & Company used a Meyer Sound reinforcement system provided by UltraSound, utilizing Meyer Sound PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeakers.

The versatility and adaptability of the PANTHER loudspeakers allowed for seamless transitions between the different venue types on the tour. The main system for stadium shows consisted of four main PANTHER arrays with additional delay towers for better coverage in the back rows. Deep bass power was achieved with dual flown end-fire arrays and ground-based subwoofers. The band’s foldback system included a range of Meyer Sound loudspeakers to ensure stellar audio quality.

The audio quality of Dead & Company concerts has been consistently praised by fans, with many hailing the sound as the best they’ve ever heard. This is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the entire UltraSound crew, including system engineers, monitor engineers, PA techs, and delay techs. The partnership between UltraSound, Meyer Sound, and the Grateful Dead has been pivotal in delivering top-notch sound to audiences.

Looking forward, there is a sense of completion but not finality for Derek Featherstone, the Tour Director/FOH mixer. While the final tour may mark the end of an era, the future of the band and its members is uncertain. However, the lasting partnership between Meyer Sound and the Grateful Dead ensures that there will still be more to come, both in terms of music and innovative sound technology.

Sources: The Grateful Dead’s Enduring Legacy Intertwines with Meyer Sound Systems

By Роберт Эндрю

