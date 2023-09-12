Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

IBM болон Parle бүтээгдэхүүнүүд Cloud болон AI ашиглан дижитал хувиргалтыг хурдасгахын тулд хамтран ажилладаг

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
IBM болон Parle бүтээгдэхүүнүүд Cloud болон AI ашиглан дижитал хувиргалтыг хурдасгахын тулд хамтран ажилладаг

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Эх сурвалж:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

IPhone 15-ийг хэрхэн урьдчилан захиалах вэ: Бүрэн гарын авлага

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

IPhone 15-ийг хэрхэн урьдчилан захиалах вэ: Бүрэн гарын авлага

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Мэдээ

Apple-аас гаргасан шинэ iPhone 15 болон Apple Watch

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

5.3 өдөр ажиллах: АНУ дахь iPhone 15 Pro-ийн үнэ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал