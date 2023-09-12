Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Технологийн

Үнэгүй галыг эргүүлэн авах кодууд: Хэрхэн эргүүлэн авч, урамшуулалд ашиглах вэ

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Үнэгүй галыг эргүүлэн авах кодууд: Хэрхэн эргүүлэн авч, урамшуулалд ашиглах вэ

Free Fire redeem codes are a great way for players to get rewards without much effort. Garena occasionally releases new codes that offer items like skins, costumes, diamonds, and more. However, these codes have a short validity period and are subject to server restrictions, so it’s important for players to use them as soon as possible.

To use a Free Fire redeem code, players must ensure that the code is meant for their specific server. Redeem codes have server restrictions, meaning that players can only use codes that are intended for their region.

The process of redeeming codes is simple and can be done through the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to the Rewards Redemption Site by visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. Sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The available platforms include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts cannot be used.
  3. Type the active redeem code into the text box provided. It’s recommended to copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes.
  4. Press “Confirm” to complete the redemption process.

After successfully redeeming a code, players will receive their rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

It’s worth noting that the validity period and server restrictions of redeem codes can vary. It’s always important to check the details provided with each code to ensure that it will work for your account.

For the latest Free Fire redeem codes, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site or check out reliable sources for updates on new codes.

Эх сурвалж:

Original Article: Sportskeeda

Image Source: Sportskeeda

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Технологийн

IPhone 15-ийг хэрхэн урьдчилан захиалах вэ: Бүрэн гарын авлага

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

IPhone 15-ийг хэрхэн урьдчилан захиалах вэ: Бүрэн гарын авлага

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Мэдээ

Apple-аас гаргасан шинэ iPhone 15 болон Apple Watch

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

5.3 өдөр ажиллах: АНУ дахь iPhone 15 Pro-ийн үнэ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал