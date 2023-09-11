Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Embracer групп Borderlands Developer Gearbox Entertainment-ийг зарах гэж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

Эх сурвалж: Ройтерс

