EA FC 24: Pre-Order Discounts and Savings

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
EA FC 24, the next installment in the popular football game series, is set to release on September 29 across all platforms. However, this time, EA Sports has dropped the “FIFA” tag for the first time in the franchise’s history. The game is available for pre-order now, offering players the chance to save money on their purchase.

Players can choose to pre-order EA FC 24 on their preferred platform, including the Nintendo Switch, and there are two different editions available: Standard and Ultimate. Typically, EA Sports offers a discount for pre-ordering their games, and this time is no different. However, the potential savings have been slightly reduced.

For gamers who subscribe to EA Play, they will receive a 10% discount on their pre-order of the Ultimate Edition on all applicable platforms. This discount also applies automatically to Xbox Game Pass members since EA Play is bundled with PC Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Owners of FIFA 23 will also receive a 10% discount on their pre-order of the Ultimate Edition. However, it should be noted that this discount cannot be combined with the EA Play membership discount.

Although certain retailers may offer higher discounts on the physical copy of the game, this may vary depending on location. Therefore, it is recommended for readers to check with local retailers to find the best deal for them.

Additionally, all EA Play members will have the opportunity to experience a 10-hour trial of the game starting on September 22. For those subscribed to EA Play Pro, the full game is already included with the subscription.

Overall, players have the chance to save money through pre-order discounts and trial versions of EA FC 24. It is an exciting time for fans of the franchise, as they anticipate the release of the latest installment in the EA FC series.

Тодорхойлолтууд:

– EA FC 24: The upcoming football game developed by EA Sports, also known as the next installment in the popular game series.
– FIFA: Previously used in the title of the game series but dropped for EA FC 24.
– Discounts: Reductions in the price of the game for pre-ordering or through other promotions.
– Pre-order: The act of purchasing a game before its official release date.
– EA Play: A subscription service that provides access to a library of EA games and other benefits.
– Ultimate Edition: The higher-priced edition of the game, offering additional content or bonuses.

