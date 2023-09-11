Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Apple-ийн iPhone 15 гар утас: Энэ нь технологийн аварга компанид борлуулалтын уналтыг бууруулахад туслах уу?

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
The highly anticipated annual iPhone unveiling is here, and Apple is hoping that its new iPhone 15 lineup will help reverse its recent sales slump. With an industrywide slowdown in smartphone demand and concerns about backlash against US-branded technology in China, Apple is facing some challenges. However, there are several factors that could work in its favor.

First and foremost, the iPhone is Apple’s flagship product, generating about half of the company’s sales. Along with the updated Apple Watch and AirPods, which will also be announced at the event, these products account for nearly 60% of Apple’s revenue.

Apple has also successfully shifted consumers towards higher-end models, packing them with exclusive features and powerful chips. This trend is expected to continue with the iPhone 15, and Apple may even raise prices in some markets. Despite the overall slowdown in the smartphone industry, Apple has outperformed its peers. While its phone shipments declined by 2% last quarter, competitors like Samsung saw a 15% decline.

One key concern for Apple is the Chinese market, its largest international market. Chinese consumers have been a bright spot for Apple, but government bans and fears of a backlash could impact iPhone 15 sales. However, Apple has faced similar challenges in the past and managed to bounce back. Investors will be closely observing holiday sales to see how Apple navigates this situation.

In conclusion, Apple’s iPhone 15 launch has significant importance for the tech giant as it aims to reverse its sales slump. With new capabilities and a focus on higher-end models, Apple is hoping to excite consumers and drive demand. While challenges exist, such as the overall slowdown in the smartphone industry and concerns in the Chinese market, Apple’s track record and innovative offerings provide reasons for optimism.

Эх сурвалж:
- Bloomberg News
– IDC

