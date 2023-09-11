Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
A new chip plant being constructed by TSMC in Arizona has sparked excitement about increased chip production in the U.S., particularly for Apple. However, experts warn that this move will not fully eliminate the company’s reliance on overseas silicon manufacturing.

According to insiders, although the chips will be made in the United States, they will still need to be sent back to Taiwan for full assembly. TSMC engineers and former Apple employees reveal that advanced packaging techniques, crucial for the final assembly process, are not easily available elsewhere without a robust supply chain.

While TSMC does not plan to build a chip packaging facility in the U.S. due to high costs, it is believed that the Arizona plant will not produce enough chips to justify the construction of an advanced packaging facility in the region.

Analysts have raised concerns about the geopolitical implications of the Arizona fab. Dylan Patel, the chief analyst at SemiAnalysis, points out that due to the requirement of sending the chips back to Taiwan for packaging, the facility may not be as effective in times of geopolitical tension or war.

There is a possibility that Apple could use the facility for manufacturing certain low-importance chips that can be packaged using available processes outside of Taiwan. However, as Apple heavily relies on TSMC’s Integrated Fan-out Package on Package method, which is only used at high volumes by the company, it remains unclear how much production can be shifted to Arizona.

While the TSMC Arizona chip plant will undoubtedly contribute to increased chip production in the U.S., it is important to note that it won’t completely remove the need for overseas silicon manufacturing for Apple.

Sources: The Information, SemiAnalysis

By Роберт Эндрю

