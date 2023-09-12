Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

iPhone 14 Pro худалдаанд гарахын өмнө Apple iPhone 15 Pro-г их хэмжээний хямдралтай үнээр худалдаалж байна

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will soon be removed from the Apple Store as Apple prepares to launch its new flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro. However, before its official exit, the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart.

Originally launched in the previous year with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, the iPhone 14 Pro is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,19,999 after a discount of Rs 9,901. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 36,100 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 83,899. Customers can also avail an extra Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs 80,899 after a massive discount of Rs 49,001.

The iPhone 14 Pro stands out as Apple’s first “notchless” phone, thanks to its innovative Dynamic Island feature. It is equipped with the powerful A16 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The device sports a new 48MP triple camera setup, capturing stunning images with incredible detail. The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and features a 12MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

The popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro has made it a highly sought-after device, often being sold out on popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The base storage model, in particular, has been in high demand.

As Apple gears up for the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, consumers have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro at a considerable discount. With its notchless design, powerful chip, and impressive camera setup, the iPhone 14 Pro remains a top choice for tech enthusiasts.

Технологийн

Xbox шинэ Astral Purple утасгүй удирдлагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Apple компани USB-C цэнэглэгчтэй iPhone 15 цуврал болон шинэ Apple цагаа танилцууллаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Технологийн

Хэт гүн рүү хийсэн аялал: Ember Sword-ийн дараагийн тоглоом нь гайхалтай RPG туршлагыг амлаж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

