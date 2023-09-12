Хотын амьдрал

Apple-ийн 'Wonderlust' арга хэмжээ: Хүлээгдэж буй болон хүлээгдэж буй нээлтүүд

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Apple-ийн 'Wonderlust' арга хэмжээ: Хүлээгдэж буй болон хүлээгдэж буй нээлтүүд

Apple’s highly anticipated event for 2023, known as ‘Wonderlust’, is scheduled to begin tonight at 10:30pm IST. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park in California. Tech enthusiasts and Apple loyalists are eager to witness the unveiling of the latest products and updates from the tech giant.

One of the primary highlights of the event is expected to be the iPhone 15 series. Speculations suggest that Apple will introduce four new handsets, namely the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These devices are anticipated to bring significant advancements in terms of performance, camera capabilities, and overall user experience.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also likely to announce updates to its smartwatch lineup. The upcoming event might witness the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9, as well as the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. These new models are anticipated to feature improved health and fitness tracking functionalities, as well as enhanced connectivity options.

Moreover, Apple is expected to reveal the next iterations of its operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma. These updates will bring new features, improved security measures, and enhanced performance to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch users worldwide.

Rumors also suggest that Apple will unveil an upgraded version of its AirPods Pro, known as the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), during the ‘Wonderlust’ event. These truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are anticipated to offer improved sound quality, battery life, and overall user experience.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for comprehensive coverage of Apple’s event, which will include detailed information on the launch of the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch models, operating system updates, and the refreshed AirPods Pro.

