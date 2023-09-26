Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Вексфордын нэгэн эр арын цэцэрлэгтээ хойд гэрлийн гайхалтай зургуудыг авчээ

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
Вексфордын нэгэн эр арын цэцэрлэгтээ хойд гэрлийн гайхалтай зургуудыг авчээ

Gary O’Flynn, a resident of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was fortunate enough to witness the Aurora borealis in his own backyard. O’Flynn, who works long shifts, returned home to find the Northern Lights illuminating the sky. He quickly grabbed his camera and captured some stunning images of the natural phenomenon.

The Aurora borealis is a dazzling display of lights that can be seen in the northern hemisphere. It is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field. The lights can appear in various colors, including green, pink, blue, and purple.

O’Flynn revealed that he uses an app called Glendale to track his chances of seeing the aurora. This app helps him determine the likelihood of a clear night and favorable conditions for viewing the lights.

According to David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, the equinox, which occurs when the sun crosses the earth’s equator, can increase the chances of seeing the Northern Lights. However, Moore emphasized that viewing the lights is not guaranteed, and it is rare to see them with the naked eye.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit group dedicated to space enthusiasts, organizes various events for the public. They also provide an aurora alert service, which informs individuals about the possibility of seeing the lights. Moore, who has witnessed the aurora multiple times both in Ireland and on guided tours to the arctic circle, recommends using a good camera to capture clear images of the lights.

While the best period to observe the Northern Lights in Ireland is between September and March, BBC News recently reported that residents of Northern Ireland may have the opportunity to see the lights in the coming nights. O’Flynn, who understands the rarity of capturing the lights, still plans to monitor the skies for another chance to photograph the Northern Lights.

Эх сурвалж:
- Сэтгүүл
– Astronomy Ireland

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч болон Оросын сансрын нисгэгчид бүтэн жил үргэлжилсэн сансрын нислэгийн дараа эх орондоо ирлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Цахилгаан талбар бүхий графены гадаргуу дээрх үрэлтийг хянах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч Фрэнк Рубио сансрын нислэгийн дээд амжилтыг эвдсэний дараа эх дэлхийдээ буцаж ирэв.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч болон Оросын сансрын нисгэгчид бүтэн жил үргэлжилсэн сансрын нислэгийн дараа эх орондоо ирлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Цахилгаан талбар бүхий графены гадаргуу дээрх үрэлтийг хянах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч Фрэнк Рубио сансрын нислэгийн дээд амжилтыг эвдсэний дараа эх дэлхийдээ буцаж ирэв.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

ISRO-ийн дарга: Дэлхийн ирээдүйн талаарх асуултуудад хариулах Сугар гаригийн номлолыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал