Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

SatVu-ийн HotSat-1 хиймэл дагуул дэлхийн дулааны өөрчлөлтийн анхны зургийг авчээ.

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 7, 2023
SatVu-ийн HotSat-1 хиймэл дагуул дэлхийн дулааны өөрчлөлтийн анхны зургийг авчээ.

SatVu, a UK-based climate tech company, has unveiled the first images from its HotSat-1 satellite, dubbed as the “world’s thermometer”. Launched in June aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, this groundbreaking thermal imaging satellite aims to provide valuable insights into economic activity and energy efficiency.

Unlike conventional satellites that rely on visible light, HotSat-1 focuses on monitoring infrared radiation to understand the heat emitted by objects and landscapes. By capturing temperature differences in areas such as Las Vegas and Chicago, with a remarkable resolution of 10 metres, the satellite provides valuable data for various industries.

One notable use case highlighted by the company is the ability to monitor wildfires more effectively. For instance, the satellite captured a detailed thermal footprint of the wildfires that ravaged Canada’s Northwest Territories in June. This high-resolution data can be used by firefighters to track the advancement of fire fronts, particularly in critical areas near populated regions.

Compared to existing satellites like NASA’s Landsat and the European Sentinel, which collect thermal data at coarse resolutions of 100 to 1,000 metres, HotSat-1 offers unprecedented accuracy. It enables city planners to better understand heat propagation and energy loss from buildings, pipelines, and factories, facilitating the development of more energy-efficient infrastructure to address climate change concerns.

Detecting heat signals from space presents unique challenges, as infrared light is more difficult to capture than synthetic aperture radar (SAR) signals. SatVu employs a slow shutter technique to capture the images, ensuring clarity despite the satellite’s speed of 7 kilometres per second.

HotSat-1 is the first of eight satellites planned for launch by SatVu, which has secured $37.1 million in venture capital funding so far. The company aims to launch its second satellite in approximately one year.

Эх сурвалж:

– Space.com: “UK Company Launches ‘World’s Thermometer’ to Monitor Earth’s Heat Variations”
– SatVu: “HotSat-1”

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний модны цагиргууд гамшигт нарны шуургыг илчилэв

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Элон Маск XNUMX-XNUMX жилийн дараа Ангараг гаригт буух төлөвлөгөөтэй байгаа ба Оддын хөлөг хөөргөхөд өөдрөг байгаагаа илэрхийлжээ

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Жон Финнертигийн тухай дурсах нь: Ан Гарда Сиочанагийн өөрчлөгдөж буй ертөнцийг харах

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний модны цагиргууд гамшигт нарны шуургыг илчилэв

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Элон Маск XNUMX-XNUMX жилийн дараа Ангараг гаригт буух төлөвлөгөөтэй байгаа ба Оддын хөлөг хөөргөхөд өөдрөг байгаагаа илэрхийлжээ

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Жон Финнертигийн тухай дурсах нь: Ан Гарда Сиочанагийн өөрчлөгдөж буй ертөнцийг харах

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нью-Мексико дахь чулуужсан хүний ​​хөлийн мөр нь Америк тивд байгаа хүмүүсийн хамгийн эртний нотолгоо байж магадгүй

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал