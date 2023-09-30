Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Медуз нь төв тархигүй ч туршлагаас суралцаж чаддаг

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 30, 2023
Медуз нь төв тархигүй ч туршлагаас суралцаж чаддаг

A recent study published in Current Biology has challenged the conventional belief that advanced learning requires a centralised brain. Researchers at Caltech trained Caribbean box jellyfish to learn how to spot and avoid obstacles, shedding light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

Caribbean box jellyfish are small creatures with a complex visual system that includes 24 eyes. They rely on their vision to navigate through murky waters and avoid underwater obstacles, such as tree roots. The researchers discovered that these seemingly simple jellies possess the ability to acquire new skills through associative learning.

To conduct the experiment, the scientists set up a round tank decorated with grey and white stripes to mimic the jellies’ natural habitat. Grey stripes represented distant mangrove roots. They observed the jellyfish for 7.5 minutes and noted their behavior. Initially, the jellyfish swam close to the supposedly far stripes and frequently bumped into them. However, throughout the experiment, they learned to increase their distance from the stripes, quadrupled their successful pivots to avoid collisions, and reduced contact with the tank walls by half.

These findings suggest that jellyfish can learn from experience through visual and mechanical stimuli. This challenges the notion that advanced learning capabilities require a central brain. Instead, it highlights the potential for different organisms to develop learning and memory abilities using alternative mechanisms. By understanding how jellyfish learn and adapt, researchers hope to gain insights into the evolution and diversity of learning processes in the animal kingdom.

Overall, this study showcases the remarkable ability of seemingly simple organisms like jellyfish to acquire new skills and adapt their behavior based on past experiences. It expands our understanding of learning and memory mechanisms in the animal kingdom, fueling further research into the evolutionary origins of cognitive abilities.

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Associative learning: a process in which organisms form mental connections between sensory stimuli and behaviors.
– Current Biology: a scientific journal that publishes research articles in various areas of biology.

Эх сурвалж:
– Current Biology: https://www.cell.com/current-biology/home

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

2023 оны Физикийн Нобелийн шагналд өрсөлдөх магадлалтай хүмүүс

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гариг гарагийн мананцарын байрлал нь хоёртын оддыг хаахтай холбоотой

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

2023 оны Физикийн Нобелийн шагналд өрсөлдөх магадлалтай хүмүүс

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гариг гарагийн мананцарын байрлал нь хоёртын оддыг хаахтай холбоотой

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гангийн стресс нь ширэнгэн ойн хөрсний функцийг өөрчлөхөд хүргэдэг

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал