As our planet undergoes rapid and alarming changes, scientists are urging the United Nations (UN) to prioritize climate “tipping points.” These tipping points are critical thresholds within the climate system that, once crossed, can trigger irreversible and catastrophic shifts. While environmentalists prepare for the upcoming COP28 climate summit, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is convening to discuss its next assessments on global warming.

Leading climate scientist, Tim Lenton, emphasizes the importance of recognizing these tipping points and their potential consequences. For instance, as the Greenland ice sheet melts, its lowering altitude exposes it to warmer air, which further accelerates the melting process. Such feedback loops can become self-propelling, causing increased warming even without an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the concept of tipping points has been briefly addressed in previous IPCC reports, many scientists argue that waiting another five to seven years for comprehensive assessments is inadequate risk management. To address this urgency, Lenton and a group of over 200 scientists are producing their own report on tipping points, which will be released independently to coincide with COP28.

One of the challenges scientists face is identifying early warning signals for these tipping points. Luke Kemp, a researcher at the Cambridge Centre for the Study for Existential Risk, highlights the lack of clarity on when these feedback loops become self-amplified. This uncertainty underscores the need for proactive measures in response to worst-case scenarios.

Addressing tipping points is crucial for building resilience to the impacts of climate change. By considering worst-case scenarios and taking preventive action, societies can mitigate the potential risks associated with these tipping points. Professor Kristie Ebi, who studies the health risks of climate change, draws attention to the importance of future-proofing infrastructure and adaptation strategies. She cites the example of the bridge to Prince Edward Island, which was constructed with additional height allowances for sea-level rise. This forward-thinking approach saved costs and prevented the need for expensive retrofitting.

By focusing on tipping points, the IPCC can guide policy decisions that go beyond establishing the link between human activity and climate change. Naomi Oreskes, a professor at Harvard University, argues that with limited scientific resources, it is essential for the scientific community to strategically allocate efforts towards critical areas such as tipping points, mitigation, and adaptation.

As the urgency to address climate change intensifies, the recognition and prioritization of tipping points are paramount. The UN and its member countries must work together to commission a special report on tipping points, not only to highlight the potential catastrophes but also to underscore that it is not too late to take meaningful action.

What are tipping points in the climate system? Tipping points refer to critical thresholds within the climate system that, when crossed, can trigger abrupt and irreversible shifts.

Why are tipping points significant? Tipping points have the potential to cause catastrophic changes in our climate system, leading to severe and lasting impacts on the environment and human societies.

How are scientists addressing tipping points? Some scientists are urging the UN to prioritize tipping points by commissioning a special report. Others are conducting independent research to produce their own reports on tipping points.

What are the challenges in addressing tipping points? A significant challenge is identifying early warning signals for tipping points and understanding when feedback loops become self-amplified. The uncertainty surrounding these factors underscores the need for proactive measures and precautionary approaches.

How can we build resilience to tipping points? Building resilience involves taking preventive action, future-proofing infrastructure, and developing adaptation strategies that consider worst-case scenarios. These measures help mitigate the potential risks associated with tipping points.