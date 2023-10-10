Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон судлаачид TRAPPIST-1 системийг судлахын тулд Жеймс Уэбб сансрын дуранг ашигладаг

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 10, 2023
Одон орон судлаачид TRAPPIST-1 системийг судлахын тулд Жеймс Уэбб сансрын дуранг ашигладаг

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

Эх сурвалж:
- Астрофизикийн сэтгүүл
- НАСА

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Дэлхийн хамгийн эртний хөхтөн амьтдын олдворыг илрүүлэх уралдаан шаварлаг хэрүүл болж хувирав

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Олон улсын сансрын станц дахь хамгийн сүүлийн үеийн үйл ажиллагаа: бичил биетэн, физикийн судалгаа, сансрын аялалын бэлтгэл

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Метро хотын даргын Бристолын их сургуульд хийсэн айлчлал нь галактик хоорондын судалгааны хамтын ажиллагааг онцолж байна

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Дэлхийн хамгийн эртний хөхтөн амьтдын олдворыг илрүүлэх уралдаан шаварлаг хэрүүл болж хувирав

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Олон улсын сансрын станц дахь хамгийн сүүлийн үеийн үйл ажиллагаа: бичил биетэн, физикийн судалгаа, сансрын аялалын бэлтгэл

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Метро хотын даргын Бристолын их сургуульд хийсэн айлчлал нь галактик хоорондын судалгааны хамтын ажиллагааг онцолж байна

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Дарвины Финчийн хувьслын 30 жилийг геномын цогц судалгаагаар илрүүлсэн

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал