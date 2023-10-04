Хотын амьдрал

Ангараг гараг дээрх амьдралыг судлах нь: НАСА-гийн элсэгчид хуурай газрын даалгавраар явж байна

Мамфо Брешиа

Oct 4, 2023
On June 25, a team of four NASA recruits began their mission to prepare Earthlings for life on Mars. However, these missions are not in space but take place here on Earth. The first crew of volunteers has entered a unique structure called Mars Dune Alpha, located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Their mission is to live and work inside the structure as if they were on the Red Planet for an entire year.

The purpose of these missions is to help scientists, engineers, and astronauts understand the challenges and requirements of an actual trip to Mars. By experiencing life in Mars-like conditions, the volunteers’ insights will contribute to the preparations for future space missions.

Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D printed structure, measures approximately 158 square meters (1,700 square feet) and features four small living quarters, two bathrooms, workstations, a medical area, a lounge, and a galley. To simulate the self-sufficiency required for a Martian mission, the crew will grow their own food on a vertical farm within the structure.

Commanded by Kelly Haston, a member of the Mohawk Nation and the Six Nations of the Grand River in Canada, this first mission known as CHAPEA will investigate the effects of working in Mars-like conditions on the crew’s health and ability to carry out tasks. Haston, with her expertise in biomedicine, particularly in studying liver disease, reproduction, and the nervous system using stem cells, brings valuable knowledge to the mission.

The ultimate goal of these terrestrial missions is to gather data and insights that will aid in the successful planning and execution of a future manned mission to Mars. With each subsequent mission, scheduled to take place in 2025 and 2026, scientists will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and develop strategies to overcome them.

Through these simulated missions, NASA is one step closer to making life on Mars a reality, bringing us closer to unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

Эх сурвалж:
ScienceNewsExplores

