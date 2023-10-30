Далд гүнийг судлах нь: Усан доорх роботууд мөсөн тавиурын ан цавыг хэрхэн гэрэлтүүлдэг вэ

Ice shelf crevasses have long remained an enigma, lurking beneath the icy surface and posing challenges for scientists who attempt to unravel their secrets. However, recent advancements in underwater robotics have brought us closer to understanding the intricate structures hidden beneath polar ice.

Unveiling the mysteries of ice shelf crevasses, a groundbreaking study conducted by a team of researchers from (source) deployed state-of-the-art underwater robots to explore the depths of Antarctica’s ice shelves. These innovative robots, equipped with advanced sonar technology, captured detailed images and measurements, transforming our understanding of these icy formations.

By utilizing their ability to navigate treacherous underwater environments, the robots ventured into crevasses that were previously inaccessible to humans. Guided by their cutting-edge sonar systems, they mapped the complex network of cracks, offering valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms that drive crevasse formation.

Through their findings, researchers discovered that crevasses are not solely a product of melting ice or changes in topography but are also influenced by powerful ocean currents. The presence of these currents facilitates the intrusion of warmer water under the ice shelves, causing stress and weakening the structural integrity of the ice. This newfound knowledge allows us to better predict and understand the consequences of climate change on these fragile ice formations.

